Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.36, 292,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 193,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.92 target price on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.51.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $496.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). Yirendai had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Yirendai’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

