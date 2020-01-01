Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 950,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 267,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 97.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 241,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 119,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.