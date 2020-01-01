Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $744,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $80,940,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% during the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 780,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,411,000 after purchasing an additional 673,600 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 512.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 426,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356,896 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

