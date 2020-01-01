Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $157.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $157.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $513.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $503.62 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 198,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,051,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 471,380 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

