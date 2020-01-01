Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $259.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.11 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $270.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 3,654,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,315. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $12,988,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,122 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

