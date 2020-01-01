Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Brokerages expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce sales of $217.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.80 million. Redfin posted sales of $124.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $764.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.57 million to $767.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.30 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $635,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,021,878.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.