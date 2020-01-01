Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of ZS stock remained flat at $$46.50 during trading hours on Friday. 1,240,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 1.23. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $724,501. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

