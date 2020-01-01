Zacks: Analysts Expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Analysts predict that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce $2.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 million and the highest is $2.67 million. Affimed reported sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $22.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 million to $22.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.72 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1,977.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $8,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 3,524.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFMD stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.69.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

