Zacks: Analysts Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Evertec reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Evertec by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Evertec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

