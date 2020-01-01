Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report sales of $141.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $142.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $120.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $543.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.31 million to $544.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $648.23 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $652.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,723.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,168,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,272 shares of company stock worth $8,232,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 322.10, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $115.55 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

