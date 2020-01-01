Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

