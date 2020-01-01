Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.87 Million

Analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post sales of $135.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.93 million and the highest is $137.70 million. GreenSky posted sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $533.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $537.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $618.79 million, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $629.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. 545,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.19. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 53.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,676,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

