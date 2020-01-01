Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will report $115.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.28 million and the lowest is $114.21 million. New Senior Investment Group reported sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year sales of $462.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $465.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.02 million, with estimates ranging from $365.35 million to $460.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Senior Investment Group.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNR stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

