Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.