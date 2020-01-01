Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.