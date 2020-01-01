Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Hold

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

