Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.35. Qualys has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $85,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,974,773.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,165 shares of company stock worth $23,191,972. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 706.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.