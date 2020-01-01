Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) to Sell

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. SES has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

