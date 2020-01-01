Zacks Investment Research Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MGRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sidoti upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $306,089.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

