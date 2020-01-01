Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Buy

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.