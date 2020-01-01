Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) to “Buy”

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.13. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $132,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

