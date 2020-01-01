Zacks: LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.31.

