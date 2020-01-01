Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor Sells 9,600 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Zayo Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Zayo Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zayo Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Zayo Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

