Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will report sales of $647.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.85 million and the highest is $650.90 million. Zayo Group reported sales of $639.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Zayo Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Zayo Group stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.72. Zayo Group has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,600 shares of company stock worth $1,698,944. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 178,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zayo Group (ZAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.