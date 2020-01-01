Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $18,670.68 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 239 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $18,670.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, John Geschke sold 100 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Zendesk by 20.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 185.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.