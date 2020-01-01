Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.90 Million

Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $98.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.70 million to $99.20 million. Zscaler reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $409.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.30 million to $411.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $527.43 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $546.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NASDAQ ZS remained flat at $$46.50 during trading on Friday. 1,240,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $724,501 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

