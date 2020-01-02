-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Franks International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Franks International has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

