$0.13 EPS Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $201,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 374.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,084,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $27,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,829 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 391,037 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 204.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,015 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 2.16. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

