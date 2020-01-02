$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,526,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Etsy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after purchasing an additional 266,462 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Etsy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 203,814 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.