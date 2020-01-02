$0.25 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director James L. Muehlbauer acquired 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy acquired 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $368,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,419 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 436,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

