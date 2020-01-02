$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gentex reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.