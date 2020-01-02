$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million.

HBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.76. 732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

