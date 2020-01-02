$0.52 EPS Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,306. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 in the last three months. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after buying an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 83.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,797 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,476,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

