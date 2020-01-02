$0.85 EPS Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.87. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,052.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,509. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $105.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

