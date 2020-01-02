$0.94 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard also posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $103,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

