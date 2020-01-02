$1.10 EPS Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

DXC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. 1,285,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,209. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

