$1.31 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 578,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $87.02 on Monday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

