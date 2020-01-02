$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI opened at $249.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. Caci International has a 52 week low of $139.21 and a 52 week high of $252.69.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

