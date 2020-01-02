$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 94.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 321.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $142.15 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $104.22 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

