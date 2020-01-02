$1.55 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

