$1.99 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

