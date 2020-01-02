$142.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce $142.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.52 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $170.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $553.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $554.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.65 million to $564.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

STMP stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 405.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

