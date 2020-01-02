180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 44,366 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 44,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 740,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,287 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,045.57.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,195 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,377.05.

Shares of TURN opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

