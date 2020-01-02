$3.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Cellectis posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $18.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

