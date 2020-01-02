$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.96 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,045 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $27,902,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $19,125,000. 43.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

