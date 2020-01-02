$307.73 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce $307.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $310.04 million. Curo Group reported sales of $300.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The business had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE CURO opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $511.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.