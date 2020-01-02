$37.19 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post sales of $37.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $37.18 million. Model N reported sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.17 million to $153.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.69 million, with estimates ranging from $167.51 million to $169.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Model N has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,820.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Model N by 33.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,710,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Model N by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

