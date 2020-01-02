$441.59 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $441.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.34 million. Gentex posted sales of $453.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $29.10. 37,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,288. Gentex has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

