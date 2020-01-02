$575.82 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $575.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.64 million to $583.81 million. GoPro posted sales of $377.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $665.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.