5G Networks (ASX:5GN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of 5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), approximately 23,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.74.

5G Networks Company Profile (ASX:5GN)

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

